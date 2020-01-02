UK businesses report fall in Brexit uncertainty in Dec - BoE survey

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British businesses reported a fall in Brexit-related uncertainty last month, according to a Bank of England survey that was conducted before and after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s landslide election victory on Dec. 12.

The BoE said a gauge of Brexit uncertainty in its monthly Decision Makers’ Panel survey fell to a six-month low in December.

However, 42% of respondents said they did not expect Brexit uncertainty to be resolved until 2021 at the earliest, up from 34% in November, the BoE said.

Johnson has said he will clinch a deal settling Britain’s future trade ties with the European Union before a deadline on Dec. 31 2020.

The survey of 2,887 business executives was conducted between Dec. 6 and Dec. 20.