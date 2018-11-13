Brexit
UK cabinet to meet on Wednesday on Brexit - Times political editor

FILE PHOTO: An umbrella with EU and British flags attached to it is held ahead of a speech by Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in Florence, Italy September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet of senior ministers will meet on Wednesday to discuss Brexit, The Times political editor said.

“Source: cabinet tomorrow,” Francis Elliott, the political editor for The Times said.

Tom Newton Dunn, the political editor at The Sun, said: “Cabinet ministers are being called into No10 to see the PM one by one tonight ahead of full Cabinet meeting tomorrow to sign off Brexit divorce deal. Endgame is beginning.”

A Telegraph newspaper reporter said May could announce two meetings of the cabinet: one to present the deal and another one the day after to go over the deal once minister read the deal.

