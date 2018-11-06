Brexit
British cabinet will meet again when it's decision time for Brexit - source

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen after the ASEM leaders group photo opportunity during a summit in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet of top ministers will meet again when there is a decision to be taken on a Brexit deal, but so far no such meeting has been scheduled this week, a government source said on Tuesday.

With a Brexit deal nearing completion with Brussels, May is trying to secure the agreement of her cabinet to press on with finalising the terms for Britain’s exit from the European Union. A cabinet meeting can be called at any time.

