British cabinet will meet again when it's decision time for Brexit - source

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet of top ministers will meet again when there is a decision to be taken on a Brexit deal, but so far no such meeting has been scheduled this week, a government source said on Tuesday.

With a Brexit deal nearing completion with Brussels, May is trying to secure the agreement of her cabinet to press on with finalising the terms for Britain’s exit from the European Union. A cabinet meeting can be called at any time.