October 11, 2018 / 6:54 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

British PM May briefed inner cabinet on Thursday evening that Brexit deal close - FT

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May briefed her inner cabinet on Thursday evening that a historic Brexit deal was close, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a roundtable meeting with business leaders in London, Britain, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Cabinet ministers briefed on the Brexit talks said the issue of the Irish backstop was close to being settled, the FT said.

One official close to Brexit talks said May never brings the cabinet together to tell them recent developments and so “it feels to me like the deal is practically done,” the FT quoted the official as saying.

Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

