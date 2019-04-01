Growing consensus in UK cabinet to accept customs union - The Sun

FILE PHOTO: Dawn breaks behind the Houses of Parliament and the statue of Winston Churchill in Westminster, London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

(Reuters) - There is a growing consensus in the British cabinet to ‘reluctantly’ accept a customs union if Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal is defeated during a run-off final round of indicative voting, now expected on Thursday, The Sun newspaper reported late on Monday.

The option to keep Britain in a customs union with the EU, was defeated by three votes during a round of indicative voting on alternative Brexit options on Monday.