LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will discuss Brexit with her cabinet of senior ministers at their regular Tuesday meeting next week, May’s spokesman told reporters on Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

The discussion will come a day before May is expected to head to Brussels for a summit at which she is hoping to make progress towards a Brexit deal with the European Union.