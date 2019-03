An anti-Brexit protester holds up a sign outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - British government ministers agreed to redouble efforts to secure a Brexit deal, before MPs voted overwhelmingly to seek a delay to the country’s exit from the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said.

“The cabinet collectively agreed to redouble their resolve in working to deliver on the result of the referendum to leave the European Union by securing support for a deal,” the spokesman said.