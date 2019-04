FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Theresa May in the cabinet office signs the official letter to European Council President Donald Tusk invoking Article 50 and the United Kingdom's intention to leave the EU on March 28, 2017 in London, England. To match package "BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE" Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government will hold two cabinet meetings on Tuesday, a so-called political cabinet to discuss Conservative Party matters followed by a traditional cabinet meeting of Prime Minister Theresa May’s top ministers, a government source said.

The source said, on condition of anonymity, the meetings together would run to five hours of discussion.