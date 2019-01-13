Parliament will act to stop no deal Brexit - pro-EU party leader

British politician Vince Cable crosses the road outside the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, December 11, 2018.REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The British parliament will act to stop a no deal Brexit from happening, Vince Cable, the leader of the pro-EU Liberal Democrats, said on Sunday.

The Sunday Times, citing a senior government source, reported that rebel lawmakers were planning to wrest control of the legislative agenda away from Prime Minister Theresa May next week with a view to suspending or delaying Brexit.

Asked whether lawmakers could bring forward legislation to revoke Article 50, Cable told BBC TV: “Yes that is exactly what will happen and that is exactly what we should be doing because it would be absolutely outrageous and unforgivable if the chaotic circumstances of a no deal were allowed to happen.”

“I think parliament will take control of this process, will insist that we pursue the option of no Brexit,” he added.