FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in London, Britain January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The phone call between EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, paused for a break, will not be resumed and there is no second call planned, an official said on Monday.

There will be short written statements soon, the official said.