FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference about the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 16, 2020. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to speak in the next 48 hours on Brexit trade talks, a Spectator reporter said.

“It is expected that Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen will speak again in the next 48 hours,” James Forsyth said. “U.K. looking for a sign that the EU is prepared to move on fish.”