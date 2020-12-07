No results yet from EU, UK leaders' Brexit deal phone call - source

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in London, Britain January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - There were no results from a phone call between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss a post-Brexit trade deal, a source close to the negotiations said.

The source, who declined to be named, said the British side asked for a break in the conversation after about 90 minutes.

The source added that it was unclear if the leaders’ conversation was over for the evening or if it would resume.