BoE's Carney says Brexit might not be fully tied up by March 29

The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney speaks during a news conference at the Bank of England in London, Britain February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that Britain’s departure from the European Union, scheduled in 50 days’ time, might not be fully “tied up” by then.

“We have ... recognised the intensification of uncertainty, the bigger impact uncertainty is having on those spending decisions and we have projected it out, projected it to last a little longer than we had previously expected,” Carney said at a news conference after the BoE slashed its growth forecasts for Britain’s economy.

“So a recognition that not everything may be tied up in a nice package by the end of March.”