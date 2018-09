(Reuters) - House prices in the UK would fall by 35 percent over three years following a no-deal Brexit, the Times reported on Thursday, citing a briefing given by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney to the cabinet.

FILE PHOTO: The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, speaks to the Scottish Economics Forum, via a live feed, in central London, Britain March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Carney also told senior ministers in a presentation that spiraling mortgage rates would crash the housing market, the Times reported. The Bank of England declined to comment on the report.