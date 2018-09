LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney attended a meeting of the government’s top ministers on Thursday to outline the bank’s preparations for the possibility of a no deal Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said.

Mark Carney, Governor of Bank of England leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“He attended a very short section of the meeting ... to outline the preparatory work that the bank is doing around no deal,” she told reporters.