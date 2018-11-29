Brexit
November 29, 2018 / 8:46 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BoE's Carney says Brexit transition deal in UK's best interest - BBC

1 Min Read

Britain's Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, speaks during a news conference to launch the character selection process for the new £50 note at the Science Museum in London, Britain, November 2, 2018. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday it was in Britain’s best interests to strike a transition deal with the European Union, regardless of whatever form Brexit takes.

“It is in the interests of the country to have some time to transition to whatever relationship there is,” Carney said in a BBC radio interview, a day after the central bank published a range of Brexit scenarios it said banks could have to deal with.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.