BoE's Carney says Brexit transition deal in UK's best interest - BBC

Britain's Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, speaks during a news conference to launch the character selection process for the new £50 note at the Science Museum in London, Britain, November 2, 2018. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday it was in Britain’s best interests to strike a transition deal with the European Union, regardless of whatever form Brexit takes.

“It is in the interests of the country to have some time to transition to whatever relationship there is,” Carney said in a BBC radio interview, a day after the central bank published a range of Brexit scenarios it said banks could have to deal with.