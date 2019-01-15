Eurogroup chief sees room for more talks to avoid hard Brexit

Portugal's Finance Minister Mario Centeno arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

LISBON (Reuters) - The head of euro zone finance ministers, Mario Centeno, said on Tuesday Europe and Britain could talk further and adjust their positions to avoid a no-deal Brexit in case Britain’s parliament rejects the deal agreed between London and Brussels.

“We will see the result (of the vote) today and we can adjust our trajectory,” he told SIC television channel in Strasbourg. “We can open all the dossiers ... We need to take informed decisions with total calm and avoid a no-deal exit. Practically anything is better than a no-deal exit.”