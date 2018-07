LONDON (Reuters) - The Conservative Party has come together to support a vision for the country’s future ties with the European Union put forward by Prime Minister Theresa May, a minister in her cabinet team said on Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May arrives to open the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain July 16, 2018. Matt Cardy/Pool via REUTERS

After a meeting of Conservative MPs, the minister said on condition of anonymity that they had come to their senses to back the deal agreed this month at May’s Chequers country residence.