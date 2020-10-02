Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Brexit

Citi analysts say UK and EU on course for rudimentary Brexit deal

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union remain on course to strike a basic deal for their future, post-Brexit trade relationship, analysts at U.S. bank Citi said on Friday.

“On balance, the two sides are still converging on a rudimentary Brexit deal, in our view,” the analysts said. “If anything, tensions over the Internal Market Bill highlighted that both sides need a no-tariffs deal for Northern Ireland.”

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up