BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - It is overwhelmingly likely that Britain reaches a Brexit deal with the European Union, business minister Greg Clark said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Business, Greg Clark arrives for a Brexit subcommittee meeting at Downing Street in London, Britain, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Clark also said businesses should not give too much weight to possible negative Brexit outcomes, but added that citizens and businesses delaying decisions over Brexit uncertainty could not be criticised.