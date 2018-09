BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - A Canada-style Brexit deal with the European Union would make things more difficult for businesses by creating friction at the border, business minister Greg Clark said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark arrives in Downing Street, London, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Clark told an event on the sidelines of the governing Conservatives’ annual conference that Britain was doing everything it could to allow international supply chains to flourish as it leaves the EU.