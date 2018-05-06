Coming to right post-Brexit customs plan takes time, minister says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is taking its time to make sure it comes to the right decision on a future customs arrangement with the European Union and is working on its two proposals, business minister Greg Clark said on Sunday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Business, Greg Clark arrives for a Brexit subcommittee meeting at Downing Street in London, Britain, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, Clark said: “As part of the work over the next few weeks I think it would be a mistake to move from one situation and to another and to a third.”

“If we can make progress ... as to what the right arrangement is in the long-term, it might be possible to bring that in over that period of time (of a two-year transition period).”