Britain's Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark is seen outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Delaying Brexit would extend rather than resolve the uncertainty that is hurting the economy, Britain’s business secretary Greg Clark told a parliament committee on Wednesday.

“Pausing Article 50 would not cure the uncertainty. In fact it would extend the uncertainty,” Clark told members of parliament, referring to the legal mechanism under which Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29.