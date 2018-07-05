UK business minister confident cabinet will agree Brexit customs plan on Friday

NEWCASTLE, England (Reuters) - British business minister Greg Clark said he was confident his colleagues would be able to agree a common position on a future customs deal with the European Union when Prime Minister Theresa May calls them together for a crunch meeting on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Greg Clark, addresses the Northern Powerhouse Business Summit Boiler Shop in Newcastle, Britain, July 5, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

“I’m confident. I think everyone is clearly focused on making sure the deal we get is one that is going to support the jobs right across the economy,” he told reporters after giving a speech in Newcastle, northern England.

“I think it’s going to be a substantial discussion. I think it’s right that it should be informed by the evidence of businesses,” he added.

Businesses have expressed concern that May’s government is willing to sacrifice too much of Britain’s close relationship with the EU in favour of potential future trade deals with non-EU countries.