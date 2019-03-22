UK's Clark says government will allow lawmakers indicative Brexit votes

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s business minister Greg Clark said on Friday that the government would allow parliament to hold votes to indicate what Brexit plans might be able to command the support of a majority of lawmakers.

“The government will facilitate ... the ability for parliament to express a majority of what it would approve,” Clark told BBC TV.

Asked about possible plans on Monday by lawmakers to force such indicative votes, he said: “The commitment that the government has made seems to me very clear: the government will provide that so there’s no reason why the government should be forced to do something that it is committed to do anyway.”