Anti-Brexit protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A majority of members of the European Research Group, a large eurosceptic faction in Britain’s ruling Conservative Party, will vote against Prime Minister Theresa May’s exit deal later on Tuesday, an MP in the group said.

Conservative Member of Parliament Simon Clarke said a clear majority would vote against the deal. A second MP said most in the group were opposed to the Withdrawal Agreement.