EU Commission declines to comment on possible Brexit extension

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission, which has led EU negotiations with Britain over Brexit, declined on Friday to comment on a possible further delay to Britain’s departure from the bloc.

“The only game in town is the European Council, which will start on Wednesday at 6 p.m,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference, referring to a summit of EU leaders on Brexit on April 10.

“It’s a hypothetical question because it assumes that there is an extension, which is yet to be seen by our leaders,” Schinas said, referring to the fact that the 27 national leaders of EU states staying on together after Brexit must unanimously agree on any further Brexit delay for Britain.