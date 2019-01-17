EU needs reason to extend Brexit process, should Britain ask - Commission

FILE PHOTO - European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas attends a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will need a valid reason to extend the deadline for Britain’s exit from the EU beyond March 29th if London were to ask for it, the spokesman for the European Commission Margaritis Schinas said on Thursday.

“We have not received such a request from the UK for an extension,” Schinas told a regular news briefing.

“Should there be a UK request to extend, this will be decided unanimously by the 27 and of course the request will have to set out the reasons for such an extension,” he said.