Brexit
May, Juncker make "very good progress" on Brexit future plan

British Prime Minister Theresa May meets with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to discuss draft agreements on Brexit, at the EC headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A meeting in Brussels between Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker made progress on an outline of Britain’s future relations outside the EU but have yet to reach a final deal, an EU spokesman said.

“Very good progress was made in the meeting between President Juncker and Prime Minister Theresa May. Work is continuing,” a Commission spokesman said after the meeting ended, declining to give more details.

