EU Commission says to continue talks with Britain after Davis resigns

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday said it would continue to negotiate with the British government after its Brexit minister David Davis resigned over night.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EC headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“The time schedule, as everybody knows, is tight, we are available 24/7,” a spokesman for the European Commission told a regular press briefing, not commenting on Davis’ resignation directly.

The spokesman added European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May had spoken on the phone on Sunday afternoon.