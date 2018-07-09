FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
July 9, 2018 / 10:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU Commission says to continue talks with Britain after Davis resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday said it would continue to negotiate with the British government after its Brexit minister David Davis resigned over night.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EC headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“The time schedule, as everybody knows, is tight, we are available 24/7,” a spokesman for the European Commission told a regular press briefing, not commenting on Davis’ resignation directly.

The spokesman added European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May had spoken on the phone on Sunday afternoon.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.