EU executive says any Brexit delay cannot be open-ended

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday Britain has not requested a Brexit delay and that any such extension of negotiating time before the divorce could not be open-ended but leading to a concrete result.

Speaking at a regular news briefing in Brussels, Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas also said EU laws spelled out no deadline for Britain to ask for an extension of the so-called Article 50 exit process, which would have to be approved unanimously by all the other 27 EU member states to be granted.

