EU position on Brexit remains unified - Commission

FILE PHOTO: Anti-Brexit protesters demonstrate in Westminster, London, Britain, August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union remains unified on Brexit, a spokeswoman for the bloc’s executive said on Friday, after reports in some UK newspapers suggested British Prime Minister Boris Johnson might have convinced German and French leaders to change their stance.

“The Commission’s position when it comes to Brexit matters is well known and this remains a united, singular, EU position,” said the spokeswoman for the European Commission.

“We stand ready to engage constructively with the UK on any concrete proposals that are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement.”