EU ready to negotiate with Britain on trade - executive

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive said on Tuesday it was ready to keep on negotiating a new trade arrangement with Britain, adding that it was “obvious” both sides needed to move to get a Brexit deal.

“We stay ready to negotiate,” European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer told a daily news conference in Brussels.

Asked if the bloc recognised that it too, not just Britain, needed to compromise, he added: “In order to come to an agreement, both sides need to meet and this is also obviously the case in this negotiation.”