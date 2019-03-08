EU says intensive talks with Britain ongoing, EU has already offered ideas

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - There are intensive talks between the European Union and Britain to help get the already negotiated Brexit agreement through the British parliament next week, but the EU has already presented its ideas, a Commission spokesman said on Friday.

“Technical discussions are ongoing. The EU side has offered ideas how to give further reassurances regarding the backstop, you are aware of all this, so there is no need for me to repeat it,” Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein said.

“Intensive work is ongoing,” he said.