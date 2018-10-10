EU's Barnier urges "decisive progress" on Brexit for summit next week

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told the bloc’s executive on Wednesday that “decisive progress” was needed in negotiations over Britain’s exit from the bloc in time for a summit of all the 28 national leaders next week.
Speaking after a meeting of European Commissioners, spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference in Brussels: “He recalled that decisive progress must be made in time for the October European Council next week and negotiations at the technical level will continue this week.”
Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Daphne Psaledakis,; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel