EU's Barnier urges "decisive progress" on Brexit for summit next week

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told the bloc’s executive on Wednesday that “decisive progress” was needed in negotiations over Britain’s exit from the bloc in time for a summit of all the 28 national leaders next week.

The European Commission headquarters is seen in Brussels, Belgium, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Speaking after a meeting of European Commissioners, spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference in Brussels: “He recalled that decisive progress must be made in time for the October European Council next week and negotiations at the technical level will continue this week.”