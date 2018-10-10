FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Brexit
October 10, 2018 / 10:27 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

EU's Barnier urges "decisive progress" on Brexit for summit next week

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told the bloc’s executive on Wednesday that “decisive progress” was needed in negotiations over Britain’s exit from the bloc in time for a summit of all the 28 national leaders next week.

The European Commission headquarters is seen in Brussels, Belgium, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Speaking after a meeting of European Commissioners, spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference in Brussels: “He recalled that decisive progress must be made in time for the October European Council next week and negotiations at the technical level will continue this week.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Daphne Psaledakis,; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.