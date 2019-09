Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission still considers Prime Minister Boris Johnson as its most senior negotiating partner in discussions to avoid a no-deal Brexit, the EU’s executive said on Wednesday following the British leader’s defeat in parliament.

“There is a UK government in place so our interlocutor at the highest political level for (Commission) President Juncker remains Prime Minister Johnson,” a Commission spokeswoman told a regular briefing.