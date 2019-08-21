UK abstention from meetings will not block EU business - Commission

FILE PHOTO: Anti-Brexit protesters demonstrate in Westminster, London, Britain, August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s decisions to absent itself from the bulk of European Union meetings remains in line with its current status within the bloc, the EU executive said on Wednesday.

“The letter states that the United Kingdom remains committed to the duty of sincere cooperation and will not stand in the way of conduct of EU business during this time,” a spokeswoman for the European Commission told a news briefing in Brussels.

“As far as the Commission is concerned, we consider this to be in line with UK’s obligations as a member state.”

She added that the remaining 27 EU member states continue to have one single united position on Brexit.