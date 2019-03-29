UK accord to exit treaty enough for smooth Brexit - EU executive

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - For the European Union, Britain’s ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement being voted on in parliament on Friday would be sufficient to ensure the country’s orderly departure from the bloc, the European Commission said.

“The withdrawal agreement ... is indeed both necessary and sufficient to ensure the orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom,” the EU executive’s chief spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters.

Seeking to overturn two previous defeats in parliament, British Prime Minister Theresa May is bringing a vote only on the treaty, which settles issues of financial obligations and the rights of citizens, leaving aside the less formal Political Declaration, which outlines a future EU-UK relationship.