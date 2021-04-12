UK MPs, business figures set up an independent commission to improve Brexit trade deal - FT

FILE PHOTO: Puzzle with printed EU and UK flags is seen in this illustration taken November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - A group of lawmakers in the United Kingdom and a few business figures have formed an independent commission to improve Britain's trade deal with the European Union and the rest of the world, the Financial Times reported here.

The new trade and business commission will involve members of parliament from all political parties and include Hilary Benn, Labour chair of the now defunct Commons committee on the future relationship with the EU, the report said.

The commission will be formally launched this week, it added.