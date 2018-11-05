"We are not there yet," EU executive says on Brexit

FILE PHOTO: European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas attends a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain are still in technical negotiations to seal a Brexit deal, a spokesman for the bloc’s executive said on Monday.

“We are not there yet,” the European Commission’s chief spokesman, Margaritis Schinas, told reporters.

Sources in Brussels have signalled progress in agreeing customs arrangements for an emergency Irish border fix but differences persist between London and the bloc on the lifespan of this so-called backstop solution.