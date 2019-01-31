May to meet MPs behind Brexit compromise plan - spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during PMQ session in Parliament, in London, Britain, January 30, 2019. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet the group of MPs behind an alternative Brexit proposal later on Thursday, her spokesman said.

In addition to May’s meeting with those behind the so-called ‘Malthouse Compromise’ plan, officials will meet trade union representatives, the spokesman said, adding the government wanted to secure changes to the Brexit deal with the European Union as soon as possible.

The government remained determined to have everything in place to leave the EU on March 29, he said.