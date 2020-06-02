No compromise on fish, level playing field, says PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a fish during a general election campaign visit to Grimsby Fish Market in Grimsby, Britain December 9, 2019. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government will not compromise on fisheries or demands from the European Union on “level playing field” guarantees of fair competition, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

“We have always been clear that there is no question of splitting the difference on the level playing field and fish, we aren’t compromising on these because our position on these is fundamental to an independent country,” he told reporters.

“Any agreement has to deal with this reality.”