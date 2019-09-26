Conservative conference to go ahead as planned - PM Johnson's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - The Conservative Party’s annual conference will go ahead as planned, despite parliament rejecting the government’s request to adjourn while it took place, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Parliament, which does not usually sit during the Autumn political party conferences, convened again on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled this week that Johnson’s decision to suspend it for a longer period than usual was unlawful.

The conference runs from Sunday to next Wednesday in the northern city of Manchester.