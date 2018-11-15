UK lawmakers may trigger no confidence vote in May - ITV reporter

LONDON (Reuters) - Some lawmakers in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party have said they expect at least 48 letters of no confidence will have been submitted by lunchtime on Thursday, ITV reporter Robert Peston said.

A challenge to May is triggered if 15 percent of the parliamentary party, or 48 lawmakers, write letters demanding a confidence vote to the chairman of the party’s “1922 Committee”, which represents lawmakers who have no government jobs.