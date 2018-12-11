Brexit
Brady not planning to meet May after Wednesday question session - City AM

(Reuters) - Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative lawmakers' "1922 Committee," is not planning to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday after her weekly question session in parliament, a reporter with the British newspaper City AM said here on Twitter, citing a source.

The BBC earlier reported, citing sources, that Brady had received the required 48 letters to trigger a vote of no confidence in the British leader. BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg had tweeted Brady sought to meet May after the question session in parliament.

