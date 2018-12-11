Brady not planning to meet May after Wednesday question session - City AM

(Reuters) - Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative lawmakers' "1922 Committee," is not planning to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday after her weekly question session in parliament, a reporter with the British newspaper City AM said here on Twitter, citing a source.
The BBC earlier reported, citing sources, that Brady had received the required 48 letters to trigger a vote of no confidence in the British leader. BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg had tweeted Brady sought to meet May after the question session in parliament.
Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru