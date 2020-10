Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wearing a face mask arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium October 15, 2020. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italy’s’ Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Italy wanted a fair trade deal with Britain but not at any cost.

“We want a deal. We will work for this goal until the last minute,” Conte said before an EU summit in Brussels.

“But we need a fair deal,” he said, adding that Italy was not seeking a deal “at any cost”.