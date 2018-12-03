'Arguable case' UK government in contempt of parliament over Brexit advice, speaker says

FILE PHOTO - John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, arrives at a Service of Hope at Westminster Abbey, following the attack on Westminster Bridge two weeks ago, in London, Britain April 5, 2017 REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government may be in contempt of parliament for declining to release its full legal advice on Britain’s exit from the European Union, parliamentary speaker John Bercow said on Monday.

“I have considered the matter carefully and I am satisfied that there is an arguable case that a contempt has been committed,” John Bercow told parliament. The issue will be taken up again in parliament first thing on Tuesday, he added.

Britain’s main opposition Labour Party and others sent a letter to Bercow asking him to consider launching contempt proceedings after Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said it would not publish the full legal advice on the warnings it may have received regarding the withdrawal.