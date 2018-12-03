House of Commons speaker to rule quickly on contempt proceedings

FILE PHOTO - Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow leaves a service of Remmemberance in Westminster, London, Britain, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliamentary speaker John Bercow said he would make a decision as early as Monday evening on whether the government is in contempt of parliament for failing to release its full legal advice on Brexit.

The opposition Labour Party and other parties had written to parliament’s speaker asking him to consider launching contempt proceedings.

“I intend to come to a rapid decision before it (the House of Commons) rises tonight or if that proves impossible, (then) at the earliest opportunity tomorrow,” Bercow told parliament.

The Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said he would write to the speaker setting out the government’s position.