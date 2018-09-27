FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU's Barnier says, after Corbyn meeting, wants orderly Brexit

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit chief Michel Barnier said on Thursday he had listened to the views of Britain’s opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, and wanted to ensure Britain’s orderly withdrawal from the bloc.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends an EU's General Affairs Council in Brussels, Belgium, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“Continuing to listen to all views on #Brexit and to explain EU positions, which aim for the UK’s orderly withdrawal and to build an ambitious future partnership together,” Barnier tweeted after meeting Corbyn.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel and Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Andrew Heavens

