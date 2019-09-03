Corbyn wants Oct. 14 election but with Brexit delay - Sun's Newton Dunn

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn listens during a shadow cabinet meeting in Salford, Britain, September 2, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of the opposition Labour Party wants his lawmakers to vote for an Oct. 14 election but with a “mechanism” attached to force an extension to Britain’s Brexit date from Halloween, The Sun’s political editor said on Tuesday.

The Labour Party is working with rebel Conservatives and other opposition parties to try to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask Brussels for a three-month Brexit delay. A government source has said Johnson will seek an election if they defeat the government.

“A senior Labour source close to [Jeremy] Corbyn tells me he still wants his MPs to vote for an October 14 general election tomorrow, but with a ‘mechanism’ attached to lock in an Article 50 extension to avoid No Deal,” the Sun’s Tom Newton Dunn said. “Is one actually possible?”